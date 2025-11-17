Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $218,000 in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 39.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $4,338,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,200.84. The trade was a 38.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $258,552.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 397,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,838.45. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 607,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

CFLT stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

