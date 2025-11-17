Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 1,837 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.97 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.18.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

