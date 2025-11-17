Hoppy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.60 Million (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoppy has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,496.42 or 0.99888274 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Hoppy Token Profile
Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.
Buying and Selling Hoppy
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
