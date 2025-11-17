MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $109,000 in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 757.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $201.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $203.23. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

