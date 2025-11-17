Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,758.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434,636 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $42,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5%

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $98.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.