Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AEE opened at $104.96 on Monday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

