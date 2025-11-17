Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “Industrial Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fusion Fuel Green to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fusion Fuel Green Competitors 400 948 1012 41 2.29

As a group, “Industrial Services” companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green Competitors -11.05% 8.32% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green $1.74 million -$14.92 million -0.42 Fusion Fuel Green Competitors $9.76 billion $634.44 million 10.91

Fusion Fuel Green’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green. Fusion Fuel Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Industrial Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green peers beat Fusion Fuel Green on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

