Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 45,693 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,693 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $60,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

CB stock opened at $295.75 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

