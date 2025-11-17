Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,175,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,180,000 after buying an additional 2,729,762 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,244,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,237,000 after acquiring an additional 607,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,005,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,047 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,690,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 429,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 280,078 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

