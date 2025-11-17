Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,234 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 64,777 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 498,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $41.72 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

