Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 3,819 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 217.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Coupang by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 43.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.28 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $2,076,045.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,182.14. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

