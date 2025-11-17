Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,633 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 143,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,751,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Chubb by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Chubb by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $295.75 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.