Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 653 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.