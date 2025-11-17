Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $328,595,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $135,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 21.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,185,000 after acquiring an additional 215,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 634,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,570,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.07.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.4%

MCO stock opened at $478.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.68 and a 200 day moving average of $491.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

