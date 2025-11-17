Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $31.37 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned 0.52% of Itron worth $31,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,107,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 413,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $91,998,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $98.46 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,560.91. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

