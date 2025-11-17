Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $48.11 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

