Sofi Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,723 shares during the period. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for 0.2% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCTU. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period.

Shares of LCTU opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

