Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.9% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

