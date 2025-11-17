Sofi Wealth LLC Purchases 13,330 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.1% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $171,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ USXF opened at $56.97 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.