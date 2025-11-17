Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,203.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,952 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,031 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $70,939,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.