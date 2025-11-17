Critical Review: Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) & Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers Communication and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers Communication 32.49% 17.14% 3.45% Pervasip N/A N/A -39.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rogers Communication and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers Communication 1 4 3 0 2.25 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Rogers Communication currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Rogers Communication’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers Communication is more favorable than Pervasip.

This table compares Rogers Communication and Pervasip”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers Communication $21.02 billion 0.99 $1.27 billion $9.00 4.26 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.07 $16.92 million N/A N/A

Rogers Communication has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Risk & Volatility

Rogers Communication has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Rogers Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Rogers Communication shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rogers Communication beats Pervasip on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands. It also provides internet and WiFi services; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control through smartphone app. In addition, the company offers local and network TV; on-demand television; cloud-based digital video recorders; voice-activated remote controls, and integrated apps; personal video recorders; linear and time-shifted programming; digital specialty channels; and 4K television programming. Further, it provides residential and small business local telephony services; voicemail, call waiting, and long distance; voice, data networking, Internet protocol (IP), and Ethernet services; private networking, Internet, IP voice, and cloud solutions; optical wave and multi-protocol label switching services; information technology and network technologies; cable access network services; telecommunications technical consulting services; and season games through television, smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and other streaming devices, as well as operates Ignite TV and Ignite TV app. Additionally, the company owns Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre event venue; and operates Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Citytv, OMNI, FX (Canada), FXX (Canada), and OLN television networks, as well as 52 AM and FM radio stations. It also offers Rogers and the Rogers World Elite Mastercard. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

