Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40.32 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $40,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of COR opened at $361.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.92 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.35 and its 200-day moving average is $302.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

