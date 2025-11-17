Knott David M Jr Acquires 21,823 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the quarter. AtriCure makes up 0.7% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Knott David M Jr owned 0.09% of AtriCure worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,086,000 after acquiring an additional 61,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 170.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,196,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,544 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 26.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 246,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $30,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,893.20. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,838. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $473,900 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

