Knott David M Jr Purchases 8,000 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.6% of Knott David M Jr’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

