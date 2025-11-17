Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN Shares Bought by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr owned about 0.19% of Myriad Genetics worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 212,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $6.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Myriad Genetics has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.33)-($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

