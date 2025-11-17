Knott David M Jr Decreases Stake in Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $AUTL

Knott David M Jr reduced its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr owned 0.10% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Atle Fund Management AB raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 1,105,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 625,817 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,650 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of AUTL opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $364.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

