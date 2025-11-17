Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $264,000 Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

