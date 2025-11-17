Thames Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 260,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,000. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 2.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $748,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

