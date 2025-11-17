98,375 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 173,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 142.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 157,475 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 457,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

