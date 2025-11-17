Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.