Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.