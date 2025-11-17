Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $756.26 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $688.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

