Slagle Financial LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $59.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

