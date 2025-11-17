Slagle Financial LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF $MUSI

Slagle Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,540 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSI. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period.

Shares of MUSI opened at $44.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

