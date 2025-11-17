Sierra Capital LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

