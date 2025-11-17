Sierra Capital LLC Sells 524 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $204.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

