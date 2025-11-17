Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $29.71 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $29,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. ANB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $81.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $92,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,651.30. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,688.50. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.