Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 1,183 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 529,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 682.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NSC stock opened at $284.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.84 and its 200 day moving average is $269.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

