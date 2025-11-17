Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,805 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,805 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,733 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,057 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $201.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,916.15. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $240,372.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,222.61. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,882. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. HSBC cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

