Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Health In Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Health In Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Health In Tech

Health In Tech Price Performance

Shares of HIT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $90.22 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. Health In Tech has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.59.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health In Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Health In Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health In Tech in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Health In Tech during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health In Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Health In Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Health In Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health In Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health In Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.