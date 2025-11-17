Sofi Wealth LLC Has $68.76 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $68,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 93,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 144.7% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.