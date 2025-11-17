Sofi Wealth LLC Has $87.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $87,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.20.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.