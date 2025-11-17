PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $189.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.