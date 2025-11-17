Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after buying an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after acquiring an additional 162,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,989,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average is $200.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

