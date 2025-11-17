iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Acquired by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $60,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $183,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,755,000 after buying an additional 290,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1643 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

