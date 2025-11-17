Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $451,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

