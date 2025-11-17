5,095 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Purchased by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 0.2%

Paylocity stock opened at $148.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.16. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 target price on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price target on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.