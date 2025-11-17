Century Therapeutics’ (IPSC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partners

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Leerink Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Leerink Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 323.46% from the company’s previous close.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

IPSC opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 358.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 101.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 142,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

