The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.8% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

