iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE is PAX Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Graney & King LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $209.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

